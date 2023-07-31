Makhadzi shows her support for Jub Jub: ‘I love you, my brother’

While TV presenter and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has been declaring his innocence following his subsequent arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault, he’s also been working hard on his socials. Just a day after he was granted R10,000 bail, he took to Instagram to post several Bible verses, saying the truth shall prevail.

“No weapon, lies, or scheming formed against me shall prosper,” he wrote in response to the charges levelled against him by ex-girlfriend Amanda Du-Pont. He was granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, after he handed himself over to the Brixton police station earlier that morning. The case had been postponed to August 24, and according to reports there there were four complainants attached to the case dating back to between 2006 and 2010.

And while the ‘Uyajola 9/9’ host is gearing up for season 10 of his widely-successful TV show, Jub Jub’s also had time to gloat about his entertainment peers who are showing their support for him. Jub Jub shared a series of screenshots on his Instagram Stories of fellow celebrities who were acting in solidarity with him. One such person was ‘Sugar Sugar’ singer Makhadzi.

Makhadzi quoted a few Bible verses and added, “I love you, my brother. I know we are not friends, but I am your supporter from a distance”. Picture: IG Stories screenshot

Despite the serious charges stacked up against him, Jub Jub doesn’t appear to be short of fans. With ‘Uyajola 9/9’ set to return to screens on August 6, he posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the show with him being inundated with adoring fans trying to get his photograph.

"One day you going to write a book about ur life😢... Keep well and know that he is still God," wrote one fan.