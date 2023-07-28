Women’s advocacy group forced to close Twitter comments after showing support for Amanda Du-Pont

On Thursday, rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye was released on R10 000 bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after handing himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault. In February 2022, Amanda Du-Pont accused the musician of rape and attempted murder and opened a case against him.

Coming out in support of Du-Pont, Women For Change, a non-profit organisation that advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children in South Africa, posted the following tweet: “Molemo Maarohanye, known as Jub Jub, handed himself over to the police on 27 July 2023. “Jub Jub appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder and rape of Amanda Du-Pont.

“She accused Jub Jub of rape and attempted murder and opened a case against him in February 2022. We are standing with Amanda.” Along with the tweet, they posted an image of Du-Pont with the quote from the statement she released last year: “I was raped, physically and emotionally abused for two years by Jub Jub. The only thing I did wrong was to keep quiet. But that ends here. The fight is bigger than me. Dedicated to the women who never make it out and end up dead.”

Being an organisation advocating for women's rights, one would have expected to see followers come out in support of du-Pont but it has been shocking to see how many did not. Some of the responses were so bad that they had to close the comments section.

“A rich white man dumped her immediately after Jubs said he "smashed her". I suspect vengeance. Her dignity was bruised and gold gone,” spewed one person. Another Jub Jub supporter said: “I'm standing with Jub Jub, too much misguided abuse of women's rights…” “Raped for two years, there's no such ... still staying in that relationship noooooooo..nooooooo aikho leyo,” commented another.