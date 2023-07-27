Jub Jub granted R10,000 bail on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault

Rapper and television host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, charged with rape, attempted murder and assault was released on R10,000 bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, according to reports. According to the Sowetan, the rapper has been granted a R10,000 bail and has been ordered to hand over his passport within 48 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, Gauteng police confirmed that a well-known rapper and television presenter handed himself over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued for him. “Police can confirm that a well-known rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday, 27 July 2023, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo in a statement issued to media. “He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court today facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.”

It has been confirmed that he appeared on charges of attempted murder and rape of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Du-Pont. Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohane, also known as @Jubjub, is before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on charges of attempted murder and rape of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Du-Pont.#Uyajola99 #Jubjub@SowetanLIVE — Noxolo Sibiya (@NoxieSibiya) July 27, 2023 Du-Pont, in December 2021 after Jub Jub spoke about her in his interview with Mac G on “Podcast and Chill” brought public claims that she “was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub”. Sowetan reported last year that Du Pont opened a rape case against the rapper at the Brixton police station.

According to a report by Sunday World, the controversial rapper handed himself over to the police after receiving a tip off that he was wanted. “After getting a tip-off that he was wanted by the police, he decided to hand himself in. “After police were satisfied that there was a strong case against the suspect, the NPA took a decision to prosecute.”

Following news of the rapper’s arrest his name has quickly topped the trends lists on social media with many weighing in on his latest run in with the law. In 2017, the rapper was released on parole after serving four years, one month and one day of his sentence after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing a car accident near a school on a public road that killed four children. Since leaving prison the “Uyajola9/9” presenter had seemingly reformed his life and returned to making music and hosted the popular Moja Love show.