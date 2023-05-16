Jub Jub returns to host season 9 of ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Despite allegations of him suing Moja Love (DStv channel 157) for a substantial amount, TV presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye will be back to host season nine of the popular reality show, “Uyajola 9/9”. Moja Love confirmed to “IOL Entertainment” that Jub Jub would be returning for another dramatic season, which is currently in production and set to air from August 7 at 9pm.

“Jub Jub is returning as host. He came back as soon as filming started. Remember productions go a break and once they return, the talent is contracted again, depending on a number factors determined by the channel’s management,” said channel representatives. The channel again poured cold water over allegations that Jub Jub had been axed from the show in December 2022 due to an alleged report of abuse levelled against him by his estranged business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena. “Jub Jub never left,” they stated.

“Uyajola 9/9” was on a break and now that we have started filming he is working again. Productions go on a break and when they start shooting again, the presenter takes their place again.” At the time Jub Jub denied the allegations of abuse. In March, social media was abuzz with rumours that Jub Jub will be suing Moja Love for R100 million. The legal action was set to happen after Moja Love reportedly failed to pay him his January salary, which was said to be in the region of (R)500K.

At the time, head of channels Bokani Moyo maintained that the presenter was not fired. “Jub Jub is an independent contractor and, therefore, cannot be dismissed as he is not a permanent employee of the channel.” Season eight ended in November 2022 and Jub Jub has since been working on his music.