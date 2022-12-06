Jub Jub in hot water following business partner’s abuse claims

TV presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has denied allegations of abuse levelled against him by his estranged business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena. The two partnered on the Moses Kotane Festival, through their Raah Foundation, at Moruleng Stadium in the North West on December 3 and 4. But the event was cancelled just days before due to the fall out.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement through her legal team, Munyaitsi Attorneys, Mokoena said Jub Jub had turned the project, which was supposed to “develop” artists in the North West, into a “one man” show. She claimed that she suffered abuse from Jub Jub during the 16 Days of Activism campaign as he “threatened and insulted” her. “He has been threatening and insulting me, calling me loose and a b****. I am scared for my life because I do not know what he is planing to do to me when this is over,” she wrote in the attorney’s letter.

The letter also stated that Jub Jub allegedly said that he will “kill her” in a message on a WhatsApp group. The letter went on to instruct Jub Jub to stop hurling insults at Mokoena, among other things. A copy of the attorney’s letter. Picture: Instagram

Story continues below Advertisement

A copy of the attorney’s letter. Picture: Instagram Not taking the matter lightly, Jub Jub took to his Instagram page to release a statement of his own, denying the allegations levelled against him. On Instagram he captioned the post: “I can't blame you for what you read, I cancelled the show to save my brand ...PERIOD🙏🏽 NGIYABONGA. #jubSundays #jubjub #MosesKotaneArtsFestival.” He said he originally wanted to exclude himself from the event when he discovered issues of corruption, misuse of funds and exploitation of artists.

Story continues below Advertisement