WATCH: Jub Jub on controversy always following him as ‘Uyajola 9/9’ returns

Moja Love's drama filled reality show “Uyajola 9/9” is back on the small screen and its host Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is already at the top of the trends list. The popular show sees Jub Jub helping individuals catch their cheating partners in the act, but according to a report by City Press, the musician has himself been allegedly unfaithful.

“It seems that controversial TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been caught in his own behind-the-scenes episode of Uyajola 9/9, as his fiancée, Tumi Mthembu (35), accuses him of being disloyal,” the publication reported. The presenter must have anticipated that his name would be making the Sunday papers as he posted a video where he seemingly addressed his latest trending moment. In the clip, Jub Jub is heard joking around about the vast experience he has in the dating department as he asked for people not to sabotage him as controversy is always following him when he is just trying to do his job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) Images of Jub Jub and a woman who is allegedly his girlfriend also trended on social media this weekend. Jub Jub and the mystery lady in the pictures appear to be loved-up and matching in pink. Jub Jub with his white girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/JqGHf2zumr — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 6, 2022 In June, Jub Jub shared on social media that he had returned to the hosting reins of the controversial show. His return to the show followed his suspension by the channel after strong allegations of abuse were levelled against him on social media.

