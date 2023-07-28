Moja Love addresses Jub Jub’s arrest ahead of ‘Uyajola 9/9’ season 10 premiere

Season 10 of Moja Love's drama filled reality show ‘Uyajola 9/9’ is set to return to screens on August 6 much to the delight of its fans. The popular show is hosted by presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye who helps suspecting individuals catch their cheating partners in the act.

It’s known to trend weekly because of all the drama that happens when cheating partners are confronted. Following Jub Jub’s arrest and appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, the channel issued a statement on its social media platforms and to media. Jub Jub handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault.

The channel in their statement acknowledged the arrest and his appearance in court on the various charges, and said they would be monitoring the matter and allowing the law to take its course.

Jub Jub was released on bail of R10 000 following an unopposed bail hearing and will be back in court on August 24, 2023. Following his appearance, Jub Jub posted on Instagram, pictures of several Bible verses and said in his caption the truth shall prevail. “No weapon, lies, or scheming formed against me shall prosper,” he wrote.

“Ke ngwana badimo. Batloung le bataung. God knows my heart and the truth, which shall prevail 🙏🏽” It is unclear whether Jub Jub whether will remain the host of ‘Uyajola 9/9’ for the remainder of the season. He does appear on the trailer released by the channel which highlights a few episodes.

The National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement explained how the musician was charged.

“One of the complainants laid a rape charge with SAPS in February 2022 against Maarohanye, her former boyfriend. She alleged that the incidents of rape happened between 2006 and 2009 while she was in a relationship with him. “She further stated that she attempted to report the matter at Mondeor SAPS back then, but was turned away. She decided to approach the police following Maarohanye’s degrading comments about her on a podcast. “After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories about the humiliation and abuse they suffered at the hands of the accused.