Uncle Waffles has released new music

Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

By Cebolethu Shinga

Uncle Waffles has released her latest single “Wadibusa.”

The much celebrated and energetic DJ released the track which features Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza.

In this new song, the 24-year-old returns with the iconic upbeat dance rhythms.

Uncle Waffles, who was born Lungelihle Zwane, has made a huge impact in the amapiano dance category since she went viral about two years ago. She has made big moves in the UK and the US following her seismic blow up as a dancing, energetic female DJ.

Billboard has described her as the "princess of amapiano".

Waffles has been teasing the song on her social media platforms.

In the Instagram post, Uncle Waffles shared a post of a video weeks ago titled “Wadibusa otw. T-minus 2weeks💋⏰” where she was hyping the “Wadibusa“ song

Fans have been anxiously awaiting for the official release of the single with a dance challenge.

With the full track released, Uncle Waffles fans have shown their excitement and support by sharing posts all over social media platforms, celebrating the Amapiano star’s new single.

Fans excitedly posted that Wadibusa is out and playing on repeat.

Uncle Waffles loyal fans have coined the term “Wadibusa Wednesday” to celebrate the release of her new track.

IOL

