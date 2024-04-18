Uncle Waffles has released new music

By Cebolethu Shinga
Uncle Waffles has released her latest single “Wadibusa.”
The much celebrated and energetic DJ released the track which features Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza.
In this new song, the 24-year-old returns with the iconic upbeat dance rhythms.
Uncle Waffles, who was born Lungelihle Zwane, has made a huge impact in the amapiano dance category since she went viral about two years ago. She has made big moves in the UK and the US following her seismic blow up as a dancing, energetic female DJ.
Billboard has described her as the "princess of amapiano".
Waffles has been teasing the song on her social media platforms.
In the Instagram post, Uncle Waffles shared a post of a video weeks ago titled “Wadibusa otw. T-minus 2weeks💋⏰” where she was hyping the “Wadibusa“ song
Fans have been anxiously awaiting for the official release of the single with a dance challenge.
With the full track released, Uncle Waffles fans have shown their excitement and support by sharing posts all over social media platforms, celebrating the Amapiano star’s new single.
Uncle Waffles is always dropping hits ke sana🔥 Wadibusa is definitely a hit ✨💫Let’s DANCE!!! pic.twitter.com/WsogDo10Gk— Laura (@LawryKamzila) April 17, 2024
Fans excitedly posted that Wadibusa is out and playing on repeat.
One thing about Uncle Waffles she will cook!!!!!— Favourite ka Thixo (@ulangelihlee) April 17, 2024
Wadibusa is finally out ke bethunana and it’s on repeat.
Wayroba Wayroba!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JtvfzqsWDu
Uncle Waffles loyal fans have coined the term “Wadibusa Wednesday” to celebrate the release of her new track.
All because of Wadibusa Wednesday my waffles 😍😍— 👑King♥👑 (@Ms_Kinng) April 17, 2024
The wait is finally over 🥳🥳🥳wadibusa Wednesday— 💅🏽Ntandokaziii👑 (@ntando_kaziii) April 17, 2024
