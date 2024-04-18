Uncle Waffles has released new music

The much celebrated and energetic DJ released the track which features Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza.

In this new song, the 24-year-old returns with the iconic upbeat dance rhythms.

Uncle Waffles, who was born Lungelihle Zwane, has made a huge impact in the amapiano dance category since she went viral about two years ago. She has made big moves in the UK and the US following her seismic blow up as a dancing, energetic female DJ.