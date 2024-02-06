South African artists are making their mark across the globe. On Sunday, February 4, Joburg-born pop star, Tyla scooped a prestigious Grammy award for her hit song, “Water”.

The same awards was hosted, for the fourth time, by our own comedian, Trevor Noah. And before that night, DJ Uncle Waffles played a set at a Grammy Pre-Party, which was attended by Hollywood celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Sza. In a viral video clip that’s been making the rounds on social media, the American singer, actress and TV personality can be seen dancing towards Uncle Waffles, who is behind the decks, before whispering something into her ear and embracing her with a warm hug.

The “Asylum” album maker then puts her hands together and responds to Rowland: “Thank you, thank you so much.” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flipside Radar (@flipsideradar) Uncle Waffles has been on an upward trajectory since she made her first steps on the music scene in 2021, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then she has acquired a residency on BBC1 radio, where she plays an amapiano set. The internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ also sold out her first international headline show in New York last September. Last month, she also sold out in London and will be doing more “We Love Waffles” tours in upcoming months.