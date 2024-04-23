Grammy-nominated Gretchen Parlato, Lionel Loueke and Jimmy Dludlu to perform at Cape Town Jazz Festival

Delivering on its promise of a festival to be remembered and celebrating its 21st milestone, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), today announced two further acts who will be performing on May 3 and 4 2024 at Africa’s Grandest Gathering, and the news has been worth the wait. Coming to Cape Town are Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato along with acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke, who will perform their long-awaited collaboration, Lean In, which tells the story of 20 years of connection, inspiration and friendship between two musical soulmates.

It is their very first duo recording, between the two, with Lean In, earning Gretchen the 2024 Grammy Nominee nod for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke, is himself a multi-award-winning artist and has been described by his mentor Herby Hancock, as being a “musical painter” and praised by industry pundits as “the ultimate original who has reached levels of individual expression that most artists can only dream of.” Individually, they are exceptional performers, together they are magical, as they seamlessly blend genres and push the boundaries of musical expression.

Someone who needs no introduction and who is loved by fans near and far, is award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, whose mesmerizing melodies and infectious rhythms have earned him acclaim on the global stage. Award-winning virtuoso guitarist Jimmy Dludlu will perform at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival. With his distinctive style rooted in the fusion of jazz with traditional African rhythms and melodies, this “son of the soil”, is all set to entertain Festinos. Lindsay Rhoda, Head of Talent at the CTIJF, remarked of the overall billing for this year’s 21st edition.

“Each artist on this year’s line-up brings a unique perspective and unparalleled talent to the stage, collectively embodying the spirit of creativity and innovation that has defined this festival over the years. “Jazz is a multi-faced genre, and we have a diverse audience. This year’s festival is a representation of music that will appeal to jazz aficionados and those who are just beginning with their jazz exploration and journey, and a line-up that does justice to our return which we are very much looking forward to sharing with Festinos very soon,” said Rhoda. For ticket information for the CTIJF Main Event that takes place May 3 to 4, 2024, there are some house rules to remember, such as:

– No under 10s and no pass outs allowed. – Weekend Pass R1,500 per person. – General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages.

– Surcharge tickets are in operation for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show. – General admission and surcharge tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster – The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is a cashless event.