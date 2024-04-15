Will Smith joins J Balvin for ‘Men In Black’ performance at Coachella

Will Smith surprised the crowd at Coachella by joining J Balvin for a cover of his 1997 theme song for “Men In Black”. No one anticipated the 55-year-old Hollywood star, who portrayed NYPD detective James Darrell Edwards III/Agent J in the sci-fi action classic, performing at the California festival, but it made sense that he would perform during the 38-year-old Reggaeton superstar’s alien-themed set.

He showed up in his character’s signature black suit and sunnies. As he joined the stage, he shouted: “Coachella!” Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024 Smith even used the “Neuralyzer” to wipe Balvin's memory as he was dragged off stage. The surprise appearance comes after it was reported that the actor would address his infamous Oscars slap “head-on” ahead of his Hollywood comeback.

Smith stars alongside Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”, and is preparing to embark on a big PR campaign before the film’s release. A source told “The Sun” newspaper: “This film is Will’s big comeback and his team are going all out to get him out there.” “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is Smith’s first major film project since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

The Hollywood veteran intends to address the “elephant in the room” during the promotional campaign for the movie. The insider said: “He will deal head on with the slap and how he has changed since then. It’s likely he will also speak about his marriage to Jada (Pinkett Smith), after they secretly split up more than six years ago. “The slap is still a bit of an elephant in the room and Will is going to tackle it head on. He is booked to appear on a number of big US TV shows and will be an open book.

“People love a redemption story and Will has done a lot of work on himself. He also has a huge fan base who want him back in the thick of the action.” Smith previously apologised to Chris, 59, for his behaviour at the Oscars. The actor also promised that he would make amends for his mistake. He said in a statement: “I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”