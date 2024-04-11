Will Smith won't shy away from his infamous Oscars slap amid Hollywood comeback

Actor Will Smith will tackle his infamous Oscars slap "head-on" ahead of his Hollywood comeback. The 55-year-old actor stars alongside Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', and Smith is preparing to embark on a big PR campaign ahead of the film's release.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This film is Will’s big comeback and his team are going all out to get him out there." 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' is his first major film project since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022 and the Hollywood veteran intends to address the "elephant in the room" during the promotional campaign for the movie. The insider explained: "He will deal head-on with the slap and how he has changed since then. It’s likely he will also speak about his marriage to Jada, after they secretly split up more than six years ago.

"The slap is still a bit of an elephant in the room and Will is going to tackle it head-on. "He is booked to appear on a number of big US TV shows and will be an open book. "People love a redemption story and Will has done a lot of work on himself. He also has a huge fan base who want him back in the thick of the action."