Tributes after comedian Kagiso Ramoshai dies in car crash near Polokwane

The multi-talented artist and comedian, Kagiso Ramoshai, popularly known as The Pope, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car crash.

The young Limpopo comedian, who was also a content creator, actor and MC, was involved in a car accident on R71 near Polokwane.

The 28-year-old Polokwane man was beginning to stamp his name in the Limpopo entertainment industry, through comedy, music, radio broadcasting, content creation and showcasing his various talents.

Ramoshai was recognised for his humour and diverse abilities. He was a radio presenter at University of Limpopo community station Radio Turf.