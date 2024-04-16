Tributes after comedian Kagiso Ramoshai dies in car crash near Polokwane

By Cebolethu Shinga
The multi-talented artist and comedian, Kagiso Ramoshai, popularly known as The Pope, died on Sunday after he was involved in a car crash.
The young Limpopo comedian, who was also a content creator, actor and MC, was involved in a car accident on R71 near Polokwane.
The 28-year-old Polokwane man was beginning to stamp his name in the Limpopo entertainment industry, through comedy, music, radio broadcasting, content creation and showcasing his various talents.
Ramoshai was recognised for his humour and diverse abilities. He was a radio presenter at University of Limpopo community station Radio Turf.
Just hours before his accident, Ramoshai shared a video advertising his clothing brand on Instagram.https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5t4Te9Aof1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Ramoshai’s brother, Tshepo Ramoshai took to Facebook to confirm the news, stating that funeral arrangement will be communicated soon.
His fans left devastated and mourning upon receiving the news has been extending their condolences to the family.
Rest in peace brother 💔![CDATA[]]>🙏condolences to the family and friends.— MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) April 14, 2024
The Musician, actor, and Gospel content creator Psalmist kagiso known as Pope has passed away. pic.twitter.com/Rur4yYUuUO
Poelano Setwaba paid his tributes to the Pope on X, remembering Ramoshai as young blessed and influential soul who wore his heart on his sleeve and used his talent to praise God in several ways.
.. . Such a young , blessed & influential soul. .. wore his heart on his sleeve & used his talent to praise God in more ways than one! Rest in Paradise Kagiso "Pope" , mhlabawonke jikelele, re kwele bohloko my guy 💔![CDATA[]]>😞![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾 pic.twitter.com/IaEogg8hb1— Poelano Setwaba (@MadamSpeaker16) April 14, 2024
On X, NativeOfBelaBela recalls Ramoshai as the number one MC.
Number 1 MC , Under the sun , Mhlaba wonke jikelele— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) April 14, 2024
Rip Kagiso 'Pope' Ramoshai 💔 pic.twitter.com/q4GBN3NKUh
Pops Famous wrote on Facebook that he was sadden to woke up to the news of Ramoshai. He stated that Limpopo has lost a raw talent.
