Get ready to groove Cape Town! Judith Sephuma to perform at Greenmarket Square

By Oceans Marasha The line-up for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's free concert is nothing short of spectacular, featuring a diverse array of artists who promise to deliver an unforgettable evening of musical delight.

The infectious beats of DJ Eazy and to the remarkable talent of 11-year-old DJ Sophia who was born in 2013 in Cape Town. She came into the spotlight when she joined a DJ competition held in Retreat, for primary and high school kids in December 2019, winning her age category. Not forgetting the mesmerizing melodies of Jerome Rex, each performance is poised to resonate deeply with the vibrant spirit of the Mother City. In addition to these rising stars, attendees will have the pleasure of experiencing the incomparable talents of Micaela Kleinsmith, whose enchanting vocals are sure to captivate listeners and transport them on a journey of sonic bliss.

Dj Eazy And with the dynamic fusion of Kujenga, a group that transcends boundaries and genres, concert-goers can expect to be treated to a truly immersive musical experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of Cape Town's cultural heritage. Not forgetting the electrifying performances of two music legends who are sure to leave audiences in awe. First, the stage will be graced by the renowned songstress and Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma. Judith has travelled to Addis Ababa and Washington DC, USA to perform for Heads of State.

She has worked with and shared the stage with international artists like Bebe Winans, Oletta Adams and many more. Following her stellar performance, the iconic 80s group, Matt Bianco, will take the stage and they promise to infuse the evening with their signature blend of jazz, Latin, and pop. Matt Bianco is a UK group formed in 1982 by Mark Reilly (vocals), Danny White (keyboards) and the late Kito Poncioni (bass), all originally members of the band Blue Rondo A La Turk.

Matt Bianco ready for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival free concert. Picture: Supplied Known for their infectious rhythms and dynamic stage presence, Matt Bianco is sure to have fans on their feet, energized, and ready to take on the weekend with a renewed sense of joy and excitement. “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has become a jewel in our city's events crown, showcasing the best of what Cape Town has to offer in terms of culture, hospitality, and our local talent as well as being the perfect backdrop for national and international artists.” “We are very happy that the CTIJF is back in town and thrilled to welcome music lovers from near and far to Greenmarket Square for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and camaraderie,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Organisers said the free festival concert stood as a beacon of unity and cultural diversity, drawing scores of fans from across the city and beyond. The concert is held against the backdrop of Greenmarket Square's vibrant ambiance. Attendees can expect world-class performances that celebrate the rich tapestry of music and heritage that defines Cape Town. Alcohol is not allowed at this event.

For ticket information for the CTIJF Main Event that takes place May 3 to 4, 2024, there are some house rules to remember, such as: – No under 10s and no pass outs allowed. – Weekend Pass R1500 per person.

– General admission festival ticket at R950 per night per person which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages. – Surcharge tickets are in operation for Rosies and Moses Molelekwa stages at R30 per person per show. – Please note this surcharge is to manage capacity in the venues, which can only seat 1,500 per show. Festival goers are required to purchase a general festival ticket above to then purchase surcharged show tickets

– General admission and surcharge tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster – The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is a cashless event. [email protected]