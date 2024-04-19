Taylor Swift surprises fans with secret double album reveal

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by revealing her new record 'The Tortured Poets Department' is actually a "secret double album". The 34-year-old pop superstar released her 11th studio record 'The Tortured Poets Department' at midnight on Friday and just hours later, she dropped a bombshell by announcing she's adding a second instalment of 15 extra songs to make it an "Anthology".

In a post on social media, Swift wrote: "It’s a 2am surprise: 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a secret double album. "I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past two years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second instalment of 'TTPD: The Anthology', 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours." The extra release means the album now clocks in at 31 songs including 'The Manuscript', 'The Bolter', The Albatross' and 'The Black Dog' which were the bonus tracks included on vinyl versions of the record.

Swift went on to explain the double album reflects a period of her life that's "now over" and she insisted she has "no scores to settle once wounds have healed" - with many speculating many of the songs explore her doomed relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and her brief romance with Matty Healy. In a post on Instagram, Swift wrote: "'The Tortured Poets Department'. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. "This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed.