Trevor Noah gets ‘revenge’ for Taylor Swift at Grammy Awards

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were quite the event, with big wins and some scores even being settled. South African award-winning comedian and best-selling author Trevor Noah hosted the awards for the fourth time and during his opening monologue he made sure to set a few wrongs when it came to superstar Taylor Swift.

"Are you seeing what is happening here, as Taylor Swift moves through the room?" Noah asked. Swift's Eras tour broke records and reportedly boosted local economies where the concerts were held. "The local economy around those tables improves. Can you see that? Look at that magic right now. Look at this magic. Lionel Ritchie, now Lionel Wealthy."

The 34-year-old pop megastar - who is currently dating footballer Travis Kelce and has often been seen supporting him at various games - was the butt of a joke made by comedian Jo Koy, 52, at the Golden Globes. Swift has been at the receiving end of criticism for attending the games, and Noah made sure to let everyone know that it wasn’t her fault that the cameras were always cutting to her. "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift," he said.