Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa first confirmed performers for 2024 Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa are the first confirmed performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The annual music ceremony returns to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 4, and the three nominees are set to take to the stage on the night.

Rodrigo, 20, received six nominations for Album of the Year ('Guts'), Record of the Year ('Vampire'), Song of the Year ('Vampire'), Best Pop Vocal Album ('Guts'), Best Pop Solo Performance ('Vampire'), and Best Rock Song ('Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl'). Eilish, 22, also has six nods to her name and five are for her 'Barbie' hit 'What Was I Made For?'. The 'Happier Than Ever' singer and singer and songwriter Labrinth, 35, are also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Never Felt So Alone' from HBO's teen drama series 'Euphoria'.

Lipa, 28, has earned herself two nominations for her 'Barbie' song 'Dance The Night', which is in contention for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media. SZA is the most-nominated artist. The 34-year-old star - whose real name is Solana Rowe - received nine nominations in total, including nods in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.

SZA released her acclaimed album 'SOS' back in December 2022, and it features the hit single 'Kill Bill', which is among the nominees for the Record of the Year gong. Victoria Monet, 30, is the second-most nominated artist, with seven nods to her name. Taylor Swift, 34, became the first artist in history to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category.

The shortlisting of 'Anti-Hero' saw Swift surpass the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.