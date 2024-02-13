Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl ‘most watched’ TV broadcast ever with 123 million viewers

A record 123.4 million people tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl — with the added attraction of an Usher-headlined halftime show and the attention-stealing presence of Taylor Swift. Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman in the end zone deep into overtime to seal a dramatic 25-22 win in what was also the longest Super Bowl game in history.

The victory makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004, cementing the franchise's right to be regarded as the NFL's newest dynasty. CBS parent company Paramount said in a statement that a total audience of 123.4 million across all platforms made it the "most-watched telecast in history" — up seven percent from last year's game.

Paramount said 120 million people watched the NFL championship game on CBS alone, a record for a single US network. Viewership was boosted by a confluence of non-sporting star power, with Usher leading an all-star cast that included Ludacris, Alicia Keys and Jermaine Dupri for the halftime show. Slow jam king Usher held his own as he captured the magic of his late-1990s, early-aughts fame with a 13-minute, career-spanning medley including hits like "Love In This Club" and "OMG."

But pop superstar Taylor Swift didn't sing a word and was still the night's most-watched fan as she cheered on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, from a luxury box with a coterie of famous friends including the rapper Ice Spice. Swift's relationship with charismatic star Kelce has been a boon to television ratings, her every move offering headline fodder.