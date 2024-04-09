LOOK: Woman rescued in Tshwane after her car got stuck in raging flood waters

Dedicated officials from the Tshwane Emergency Services Department have rescued a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle after the car became stuck in raging waters. Areas across Tshwane, like most parts of South Africa have seen torrential rains amid warning of further rainfall.

Spokesperson for Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso said the woman was rescued on Tuesday morning. She did not sustain physical injuries. A woman was rescued from her vehicle which was stuck in flooding water in Centurion. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department “Tshwane Emergency Services Department’s swift water technicians rescued a female driver of the vehicle trapped on End Street and Rabie Street in Centurion,” said Mabaso.

“She suffered no injuries. The vehicle however remains trapped inside the water,” he said. A woman was rescued from her vehicle which was stuck in flooding water in Centurion. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department “We call on residents in the area not to attempt crossing that waterway.” Mabaso said the flooding was also reported in Soshanguve, near Soutpan Road, where one resident was stuck in a flooded shack.

A woman was rescued from her vehicle which was stuck in flooding water in Centurion. File Picture: Phill Magakoe Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, IOL also reported that City of Joburg has pleaded with community members, particularly religious groups, to avoid going to rivers and water streams across the city as heavy rain continues to fall in different parts of South Africa. Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported in the seven regions of the city, but the disaster management officials were closely monitoring the situation. “We are are still pleading with our residents to avoid crossing river streams as and when they conduct their daily activities. We are told that we will still receive some rainfall overnight and tomorrow (Tuesday),” Mulaudzi spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“Also, our motorists who might be driving in different parts of Johannesburg to exercise caution, and avoid crossing roads or bridges which might be flooded – especially our passenger transport, the buses and taxis. Those are the motorists who mostly give us challenges because they try and force themselves even through areas that are barricaded.” IOL reported on Monday that the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued several weather warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in different parts of the country. However, the inclement weather is expected to clear up by mid-week.