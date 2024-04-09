City of Joburg appeals to religious groups to stay away from flooded rivers amid heavy rains

The City of Joburg has pleaded with community members, particularly religious groups, to avoid going to rivers and water streams across the city as heavy rain continues to fall in different parts of South Africa. Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents have been reported in the seven regions of the city, but the disaster management officials were closely monitoring the situation.

“We are are still pleading with our residents to avoid crossing river streams as and when they conduct their daily activities. We are told that we will still receive some rainfall overnight and tomorrow (Tuesday),” Mulaudzi spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “Also our motorists who might be driving in different parts of Johannesburg to exercise caution, and avoid crossing roads or bridges which might be flooded – especially our passenger transport, the buses and taxis. Those are the motorists who mostly give us challenges because they try and force themselves even through areas that are barricaded.” Heavy rain has been experienced across Gauteng and different parts of South Africa. File Picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Media IOL reported on Monday that the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued several weather warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in different parts of the country.

However, the inclement weather is expected to clear up by mid-week. On Monday, Saws issued three Orange Level warnings and two Yellow Level warnings — all indicating disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms over the central and western parts of the country, affecting areas including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Graff-Reinet, Beaufort-West, Vredendal, Worcester and the Western Cape. Meanwhile the rest of country can expect between a 30% and 80% chance of rain.

City of Joburg has appealed to religious groups to refrain from visiting rivers and water streams for rituals as the risk of drown has increased due to the heavy rains. File Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Independent Media Mulaudzi said as the rivers and water streams swell up, there are some people who prefer visiting the water bodies for religious purposes. “We have got a challenge of our church communities who normally conduct baptisms or rituals when we have wet weather conditions like we are having now,” he said. “We are on our knees, pleading with them to refrain from visiting river streams during this time because there is a danger of them being swept away while they are conducting these baptism rituals as we have witnessed previously when we had rainfalls like these ones.”

At least 14 bodies of congregants were recovered from the Jukskei River in Joburg in December 2022 after members of the Masowe church were swept away during a ritual. File Picture: Arrive Alive/X In December 2022, considerable state and private sector resources were marshalled for the rescue of survivors and the recovery of bodies after Masowe church members were swept away by flash floods in the Jukskei River in Joburg. The “white garments” church members were allegedly holding a baptism ceremony in the river, when they were hit by the floods. The death toll rose to 14, following an extensive search which included rescue dogs.