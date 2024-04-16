Margate residents continue with mop up operations after five people killed in deadly storm

At least five people have been confirmed dead and two more injured following torrential rains and gusty winds in Margate, along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) confirmed that three people drowned when their vehicle was washed off the roadway in Margate while one person was struck by lightning.

“The fifth victim fell from the roof when he was trying to stop the flooding water that was gushing through. Additionally, two people were reported injured in the Umgababa area in the south of eThekwini,” said KZN Cogta member of the executive council (MEC), Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi. Sithole-Moloi, Mayor of Ugu District, Sikhumbuzo Isaac Mqadi, and Mayor of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, Zodwa Mzindle, conducted assessments in several areas to establish the extent of the damages.

MEC Sithole-Moloi, together with the Mayor of Ugu District, Cllr Sikhumbuzo Isaac Mqadi, and Mayor of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, Zodwa Mzindle, conducted assessments in several areas to establish the extent of the damages. Picture: Supplied/Cogta The MEC said the heavy rains caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure including; roads, sewer infrastructure, traffic lights, and electricity. A car dealership was extensively damaged with seven vehicles being washed away. “Several roads and businesses remain closed in Margate as mop-up operations continue. The Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality has also temporarily closed its 10 beaches as a precautionary measure,” she said.

“The beaches, including Hibberdene, Mzumbe, Southport, St. Michaels, Uvongo, Manaba, Margate, Ramsgate, Trafalgar, and Port Edward, will remain closed until further notice.” Some businesses on the beach front, along the popular coastal town were also washed away.

Damage to one of the businesses on the KZN South Coast Picture: Cogta/Supplied Damage to one of the businesses on the KZN South Coast where several cars were swept away in the heavy rains. Picture: Cogta/Supplied “The extent of the damages will require intervention from the various departments with whom we have engaged. We have also engaged the national government,” Sithole-Moloi said.

“Once our teams have concluded the interim report, we will submit it for further intervention. In due course, other MECs will make necessary interventions, particularly concerning households, infrastructure, and businesses.”

Disaster teams remain on the ground to assist residents including providing counselling to those who may require it. Meanwhile, in eThekwini, more than 35 households were damaged by the heavy rains, affecting about 160 people. Only two were confirmed injured and are recovering in the hospital.