Level 5 warning: More rain on the way for eThekwini and coastal areas

Provincial disaster teams in all the municipalities have been activated and communities are advised to seek shelter in safe places, including community halls which are open for those who need shelter.

A Level 5 warning of disruptive rains has been predicted for the eThekwini Metro, Umdoni, Umzumbe and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipalities on Monday.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned that teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather, while motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.

This comes as mop up operations get under way and disaster management teams continue to assess damage along the KZN South Coast, caused by Sunday's nights downpours.

"According to the warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws) the heavy downpours may result into some areas receiving rainfall accumulation of more than 200mm over a 24 hour period which may lead to localised impact such as flooding of settlements and roads, damage to houses, displacement of communities over the extreme south-eastern (area) of the province on Monday," said Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.