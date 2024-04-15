LOOK: KZN South Coast battered by heavy rains, gale winds

Teams from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) have been deployed to the South Coast following torrential downpours and gale-force winds that battered parts of the coast on Sunday night. Emergency services had their hands full on Sunday night following heavy downpours across the district.

Areas impacted included popular holiday destinations, Margate and Uvongo. A spokesperson from the department said they had activated disaster teams in all the municipalities that were likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period.

Heavy rains and excessive winds have battered parts of the KZN South Coast. This video shows the area outside Sasol in Margate. Please avoid the area (if possible) #KZN #KZNWeather @IOL pic.twitter.com/1Mz7E7AiOh — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) April 15, 2024 On Saturday, Cogta issued a warning to residents to seek shelter in safe places, and advised that public facilities, such as community halls, were open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. Teams were also on standby to evacuate those in need, following a warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws) about damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours over eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe areas.

Several residents living in Margate complained of flooded homes and businesses. Videos and images widely shared on various community, crime and emergency WhatsApp groups, showed water rushing down various roads in Margate. In some of the videos, motorists could be seen trying to navigate through flooded roads.

