City of Cape Town yet to quantify damage caused by devastating storm

The City of Cape Town says it will take some time to collate and verify costing of damage to infrastructure following the weekend's devastating storm. "The City is currently busy with clean-up operations across the metropole with teams attending to critical infrastructure repair work, said CoCT spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo.

Parts of the Western Cape province was battered by heavy downpours and gusty winds that saw at least 3,000 structures affected. At least one person was killed when a tree fell onto him.

Paarl resident Alfons Kakwata, originally from Namibia, was killed while at work. Picture: Supplied According to Cape Argus, Alfons Kakwata was crushed when a tree uprooted and fell onto his quad bike. The father of four worked as a security guard at a Wellington farm. Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said municipalities have been tasked with damage assessments with the support of the provincial disaster management centre and relevant government departments.

“Once compiled, the PDMC will approach the national disaster management centre for a disaster classification, which is the first step in applying for additional funding to repair damages,” he said. Bredell said rock falls and mudslides will remain a real danger for the next week or more, and the public are asked to remain vigilant.

A fallen tree obstructs the sidewalk in Sea Point. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has predicted fine and cool to warm temperatures over the province for Thursday. "The wind along the coast will be light and variable over the eastern parts of the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong to gale along the south-west coast," the forecaster said.