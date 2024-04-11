Vigilance still crucial as extreme weather abates

Although the extreme weather is over, the public has been asked to be aware of potentially dangerous conditions across parts of the province. During the Joint Operations Meeting hosted by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) on Wednesday it was highlighted that many secondary roads and low-level river crossings were still flooded.

Rock falls and mudslides will also remain a danger for the next week or more, and the public has been asked to remain vigilant. Premier Alan Winde inspected the Bot River area on the N2 on Wednesday, which was washed away during heavy rainfall last year. He also visited the Buffelsjag River bridge near Swellendam which was overflowing as a result of the heavy rainfall. “I was relieved to see that the N2 at Bot River withstood the recent heavy rainfall. I appeal to the public to please exercise extreme caution on our roads following the severe weather.”

Winde said the focus now shifts to humanitarian work, including identifying people who had lost their shelters during the storm. Municipalities will now start with damage assessments with the support of the PDMC and relevant government departments. Once compiled, the PDMC will approach the National Disaster Management Centre for a disaster classification, which is the first step in applying for additional funding to repair damages. In the Garden Route, it was reported that most estuaries were subsiding from the very high levels reported on Wednesday. Gamkaskloof was still flooded, with reports of a total of 12 people possibly needing evacuation. The Gamkapoort Dam, which reached a highpoint of 154% on Tuesday night, had dropped to 146% on Wednesday morning.