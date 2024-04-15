Independent Online
Monday, April 15, 2024

Family killed in Margate storm as death toll climbs to four

Emergency teams and search and rescue officials working in Margate to recover a vehicle washed off the roadway in Sunday’s storm. Picture: Airtrack X-treme Security

Published 1h ago

Share

Four people have been killed following Sunday’s torrential downpours in Margate, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

It is believed that a man, woman and a young child were in one of the vehicles that washed off the roadway, while a man was struck by lightning.

Currently, clean up operations are under way and rescue teams continue to search the area while Marine Drive - a main road in Margate - appears to have bore the brunt of the rains.

Speaking to eNCA, Ray Nkonyeni municipal manager Khetha Zulu, said they are yet to quantify the cost of damages incurred.

He said there has been substantial damage to businesses in Margate as well as infrastructure including the town’s Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Zulu said there has also been significant damage to road infrastructure. He said there are several homes in Margate and in some rural areas have also been affected.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has dispatched the province’s disaster management teams to assess damage.

The department’s Sboniso Mngadi said teams are currently conducting assessment, updates will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, a Level 5 warning of disruptive rains has been predicted for the eThekwini Metro, Umdoni, Umzumbe and Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipalities on Monday.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures by moving to safer places and avoid travelling to mitigate risk. These thunderstorms may cause localised damage to settlements, vehicles, livelihood, livestock and power surges due to excessive lightning. The public is also warned of localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning,” Mngadi said.

IOL News

Related Topics:

weatherCOGTALocal GovernmentProvincial GovernmentSA Weather ServiceKwaZulu-NatalWeatherFloods