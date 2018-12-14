Wimbledon
Wimbledon Highlights
'I'm just getting started': Serena defiant after Wimbledon woe
Serena Williams vowed to use the pain of her shock Wimbledon final defeat against Angelique Kerber to fuel her bid for future Grand Slam glory.14 July 2018 | Wimbledon
Kerber stuns Serena's history bid in Wimbledon final
Angelique Kerber became the first German woman to win Wimbledon for 22 years.14 July 2018 | Wimbledon
Nadal unhappy over Wimbledon roof closure
Rafael Nadal believes it was an error to keep the Centre Court roof closed as he lost an epic Wimbledon semi-final to old rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday.14 July 2018 | Wimbledon
Epic Djokovic stuns Nadal to reach Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic reached his fifth Wimbledon final on Saturday with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 victory over Rafael Nadal.14 July 2018 | Wimbledon