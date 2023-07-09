Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva into Wimbledon fourth round

Andreeva, who came through the qualifying tournament, defeated 22nd-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5.

"Even if I wanted to show my emotions, I couldn't because I was out of breath on every point," said Andreeva.

The teenager had to battle hard in the second set, coming back from 1-4 down before squandering seven break points in the ninth game.

But she held her nerve to break Potapova in the 11th game before securing victory when her opponent buried an overhead into the net.