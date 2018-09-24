US Open
US Open Highlights
WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
Serena Williams have received the support of WTA Tour chief executive, Steve Simon, after she was fined for her outburst in the US Open final.10 September 2018 | US Open
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Novak Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday, beating Juan Martin del Potro to matchh Pete Sampras's mark of 14 Grand Slams.10 September 2018 | US Open
Serena fined $17,000 after US Open final tantrum
Serena Williams was fined for all the sanctions imposed on her by the chair umpire during her US Open final loss to Japan's Naomi Osaka9 September 2018 | US Open
Serena meltdown: The official response
Many have had their say on last night's US Open final, here is what the officials made of events.9 September 2018 | US Open