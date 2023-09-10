Mzansi excellence! Kgothatso Montjane wins US Open women’s wheelchair doubles title

South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane alongside Japan’s Yui Kamiji won the women’s wheelchair doubles title at the US Open, in New York, on Saturday. Montjane and Kamiji won the final without playing any tennis. Their opponent Jiske Griffieon was forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving her partner Diede de Groot stranded and forced the Dutch pair to concede the title.

The result caps a spectacular year for the 37-year-old Montjane and Kamiji after they also won the French Open women’s doubles title, as she can now call herself a double grandslam champion. The win in the French Open was the fifth time lucky for Montjane, who by that time had four runners-up Grand Slam doubles medals.

Zizi Kodwa leads the congrats SA minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa led the congratulatory messages: “A huge well done to Kgothatso Montjane for winning the #SOpen women’s wheelchair doubles. Our tennis ace is now a double Grand Slam champion, after winning the French Open title for the same event this year. You have made the country proud once again!” Tennis South Africa said: “Huge congratulations to our superstar! She's now a two-time Grand Slam champion! Well deserved!!”