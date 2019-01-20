Rafael Nadal uncharacteristically dropped serve three times in his match against Argentinian Diego Schwartzman
6 June 2018 | Tennis
Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match before this year's Roland Garros but made the semis with a string of stunning wins
8 June 2018 | Tennis
Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal will next face Dominic Thiem, the only man to defeat him on clay in the last two years
Nadal admits that his desire to clinch an 11th French Open title is fired by his growing realisation that the end of his ...
10 June 2018 | Tennis
The crowd briefly became more animated when glum-looking French football icon Zinedine Zidane was spotted in the stadium.
