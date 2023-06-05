Independent Online
Monday, June 5, 2023

Coco Gauff into French Open quarter-finals after straight sets win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Roland Garros on Monday.

Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at Roland Garros on Monday. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP

Published 1h ago

Paris — Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for a third successive year on Monday with a 7-5 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to set up a possible clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, the US sixth seed, was defeated by Swiatek in the 2022 final at Roland Garros.

On Monday, she endured a rollercoaster of a first set against her Slovakian opponent who was in the second week of a grand slam for the first time.

The 19-year-old American let slip a 5-2 lead to be pinned back to 5-5 before steadying herself.

She then handed back an early break in the second set before stretching out to another convincing 5-2 lead and serving out the win.

Swiatek, bidding to be the first back-to-back champion in Paris since Justine Henin in 2007, faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later Monday.

AFP

French OpenTennis

AFP
