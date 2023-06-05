Coco Gauff into French Open quarter-finals after straight sets win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Paris — Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for a third successive year on Monday with a 7-5 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to set up a possible clash with world number one Iga Swiatek. Gauff, the US sixth seed, was defeated by Swiatek in the 2022 final at Roland Garros.

On Monday, she endured a rollercoaster of a first set against her Slovakian opponent who was in the second week of a grand slam for the first time. The 19-year-old American let slip a 5-2 lead to be pinned back to 5-5 before steadying herself. She then handed back an early break in the second set before stretching out to another convincing 5-2 lead and serving out the win.