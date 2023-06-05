Rune into French Open last eight after controversial win

The 20-year-old Dane came through 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4 1-6 7-6 (10/7) after four hours and will face 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.

Paris — World No 6 Holger Rune reached a second successive French Open quarter-final on Monday after a controversial five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo.

However, Rune was booed by the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd for hitting the ball on a double bounce in the fourth game of the third set.

His 23rd seeded Argentine opponent stopped playing, expecting the umpire to call the point for him.

Play continued and Cerundolo, who was called for hindrance when he halted, dropped serve.