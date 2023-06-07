Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Iga Swiatek into French Open semi-finals after making light work of US teenager Coco Gauff

Poland's Iga Swiatek shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the United States after winning their French Open quarter-final match on Wednesday

Poland's Iga Swiatek shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the US after winning their French Open quarter-final match on Wednesday. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Paris — Defending champion Iga Swiatek will play Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open semi-finals after the top seed defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in a rematch of last year's final.

World number one Swiatek improved her record at Roland Garros to 26-2 after beating Gauff for the seventh time in as many meetings.

The 22-year-old from Poland is chasing a third French Open crown and attempting to become the first woman to successfully defend the title in Paris since Justine Henin in 2007.

After the pair exchanged breaks in the fourth and fifth games, Swiatek landed the key blow with another break as Gauff served to stay in the first set.

The American teenager, who won only four games in the 2022 final, made this a much closer contest but was left to rue three missed break point opportunities early in the second set.

More on this

Swiatek's quality then shone through as she won the final four games to become the youngest woman since Martina Hingis to reach three or more semi-finals at Roland Garros.

"It wasn't easy, the first set was really tight. Coco was really using the conditions, so I was happy to be able to work on it and win this match," said Swiatek, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

AFP

Related Topics:

Iga SwiatekCoco GuffFrench OpenTennis

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe