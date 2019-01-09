ATP Tour
ATP Tour Highlights
Zverev shocks Djokovic to win ATP Finals
The 21-year German first outlasted six-time champion Roger Federer in the semis and repeated the feat against Djokovic19 November 2018 | ATP Tour
Anderson disappointed but targets more glory in 2019
“I'm definitely looking at putting myself in the mix [in 2019],” said Anderson. “Being in the Top 5 was a big goal of mine for a long time.18 November 2018 | ATP Tour
Kevin Anderson’s first serve lets him down in another Novak Djokovic masterclass
Hitting the ball with mesmeric accuracy, Djokovic broke his fading opponent at the start of the second set and again in the fifth game.17 November 2018 | ATP Tour
I’m definitely not mad at ballboy who dropped the ball, says beaten Roger Federer
Zverev stopped playing during a rally with Federer leading 4-3 in the second-set tie-break after the ballboy’s error, forcing the point to be replayed.17 November 2018 | ATP Tour