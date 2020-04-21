Anglo pledges R18.7m to charities fighting virus

JOHANNESBURG - ​Anglo American’s top brass have pledged $1 million (R18.7m) to charities fighting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The company said yesterday that its executive team would contribute to a global programme set up by the Anglo American Foundation to match employees’ personal donations to organisations, including the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Response Solidarity Fund, up to an initial aggregate value of $1m, giving a total matched value of $2m.



Anglo’s group chief executive, Mark Cutifani, said the board of directors and members of the group management committee had agreed to donate 30 percent of their fees or salaries for three months to their choice of Covid-19-related charities. Cutifani also announced that the group would donate $3m to South African charities, where the company has several mining and processing operations.





“In recognition of particular hardships in South Africa, Anglo American and De Beers are today announcing additional donations of $2m to South Africa’s Solidarity Fund that exists specifically to help address the impacts of Covid-19, and $1m to the Oppenheimer family’s South African Future Trust that has been established to support small and medium-sized businesses in the crisis,” Cutifani said.





Anglo earlier this month unveiled plans to support employees, communities and businesses for the duration of the pandemic, which was to spend $125m in the procurement of goods and wages.





Anglo American Platinum’s chief executive, Natascha Viljoen, said the group’s non-executive directors had elected to contribute 30 percent of their fees for three months to charitable organisations that are aiding the pandemic relief effort. Viljoen and finance director Craig Miller will also donate 30 percent of their salaries for three months to charities associated with Anglo American Platinum’s relief efforts in its host communities.





“We endeavour to assist these efforts, both as a company as well as personally, in helping others in this time of crisis. We will ensure that support is directed to those most in need and vulnerable at this time, and provide both monetary and in-kind assistance as conditions in South Africa and Zimbabwe continue to evolve,” Viljoen said.





Meanwhile, AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol and Imperial announced that they had joined forces to protect frontline medical staff and patients by providing bulk supplies of hand sanitiser to Gauteng hospitals.





The companies said it was crucial to have enough supplies of hand sanitiser to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals and had provided hand sanitisers at Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic, Charlotte Maxeke Academic, Helen Joseph and Leratong hospitals.





The partnership came after Sasol agreed to support the increased production of hand sanitisers and would share the cost of production with AngloGold Ashanti, which would also provide the specially manufactured bulk-storage tanks for the product. Imperial will be responsible for transporting the sanitiser tanks from Sasol to the four big hospitals.





Bafedile Chauke, AngloGold Ashanti’s vice-president of health, said: “A partnership that brings together not only capital, but complementary assets and skill sets will be vital to changing the course of this pandemic.”



