SACRAMENTO - The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple has set its annual iPhone event for September 12.

In Addition, The Wall Street Journal also said that the date depends on whether or not the Steve Jobs Auditorium on its new campus is ready to host or not.

The event is set to host more than just the launch of new iPhones. Apple is said to be readying a new iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, to be launched alongside a new iPhone 8 (assuming that will be the name) which is rumoured to feature a nearly bezel-free design.

Tech Crunch reported that additional features on the phone would include facial recognition for unlocking, an OLED display which will improve power efficiency and rendering of true black in graphics and images. Rumors also point to wireless charging as a potential feature addition.

At the event, it’s also been reported that we’ll see the introduction of a successor to the 4th generation Apple TV one which will include support for 4K and HDR image output. A new Apple Watch, potentially including onboard support for a dedicated cellular connection and HomePod, Apple’s forthcoming smart speaker, which the company revealed in June at its annual developers conference.

Expectations will be very high as it is also the 10th anniversary of the iPhone device. So many people will be keeping a close eye.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE