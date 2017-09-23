National heritage day or National "braai" day, Depending on what the day means to you, there are apps to help you celebrate. Stock Image.

CAPE TOWN - National heritage day is the day that we celebrate.

Heritage Day is a celebration of our unique and colourful diversity as a country and the common spirit that we share. In the spirit of celebrations, the typical thing most South Africans do is braai, so much so, that Heritage Day is also known as 'Braai Day'.

With this mind, here are some apps that come in handy on Braai Day:

1.South African Braai App





Developed by Mikeche, It helps you cook your braai chops to the point of "perfection".

Simply choose what you intend to braai and you will be good to go. The app includes tips on starting a fire and a stopwatch to keep an eye on your flipping times.

2. Castle Lager Braai Nation





The app is designed by Gloo Design and brought to you by Castle Lager includes some savvy braai tips and recipes, a timer and a braai quiz.

If you are a beer drinker, the app also gives you some castle lager discounts coupons.

3. Potjiekos Recipes





Found on the iStore, this app includes a host of recipes with all kinds of meats, flavours as well as expert cooking guidelines that will help you to make the "perfect" potjie.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE