ABSA Group CEO Maria Ramos, the only female CEO on Top40 JSE listed companies

JOHANNESBURG - Barclays Africa has awarded chief executive officer, Maria Ramos a R24m long-term incentive award, the company said yesterday.

Barclays said the long-term incentive award was designed to incentivise performance through a combination of financial and non-financial performance targets and would vest no earlier than July 31, 2020. This, the company said, was subject to the achievement of performance targets.

Barclays also announced that it had granted long-term incentive awards to Deputy Chief Executive Officer, David Hodnett (R21m),

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Peter Matlare (R19.5m,), Finance Director, Jason Quinn (R14m) and Group Company Secretary, Nadine Drutman (R5m).

- BUSINESS REPORT