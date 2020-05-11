19th Chinese Bridge Language competition successfully hosted by UCT

On 7 May 2020, the 19th "Chinese Bridge" language competition, South African finals were successfully held online, by the University of the Western Cape. 15 South African students from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), University of Cape Town (UCT), Stellenbosch University (SUN), Rhodes University (RU), The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Durban University of Technology (DUT) participated the competition. Due to Covid-19, the competition was held online. There were 538 audience members, who watched Youtube Live and 48 University colleagues in the Zoom meetings.

The beautiful speeches, from all our special guests and are shared as below: Prof Jose Frantz welcomed contestants and audience: The fight against this Covid-19 virus reminds us of the importance of language and intercultural communication skills, which the contestants will demonstrate beautifully today. South African students compete hard with each other but will support each other to succeed as they know what it takes to rise with hope from adversity through knowledge.

Prof Dube encouraged all contestants, stating that she is proud of the event with these young future leaders. When she was in 1994, seeing former president Mandela usher in a new dawn for South Africa. The event received a video-recorded message from Consul General Lin Jing, from Consulate General of China in Cape Town. In the video, he expressed sincere gratitude to the University of the Western Cape for great support since the Covid-19 epidemic outbreak in China early this year. He would like to encourage Chinese medicine to work together with local medicine council, to serve the local communities, especial at this difficult time.

Mr Ghaleeb Jeppie, spoke about the how South Africa and China worked together to fight against Covid-19 epidemic since it was started in South Africa. On behalf of the higher education and training, he would like to see more South African University students to be involved with not only academic exchange with Chinese higher education but also culture and arts event in the future. Mr Wang Daoyu from the education section of the Embassy of China in South Africa. He took this opportunity to promote the Chinese scholarships, Cultural and Arts exchange programs, as well as working at Chinese companies in South Africa, as opportunities to South African university students. He welcomed and invited all the contestants to join the Chinese Day September this year in Pretoria. Longyuan South Africa Renewables Pty (Ltd), Mulilo Company, is a sponsor of the Competition. The company would like to continuously support and cooperation with UWC for more cultural and arts event in the future.

Of the 15 contestants that presented their talent related to Chinese language and Chinese culture, Chinese Kongfu, Taiji, tea presentation, dance and songs were performed to the audience. Shannah Rose Erasmus and Lauren Willenberg who are both from UWC won the competition. Two winners will go to China for the world final competition by the end of this year.