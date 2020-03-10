China to deepen international cooperation on COVID-19 prevention

BEIJING - A leading group of China's COVID-19 response on Monday made arrangements for deepening international cooperation on epidemic prevention and control and pushing for substantial results in relevant work.

The group, led by Premier Li Keqiang, stressed continuous efforts to curb the cross-border spread of the epidemic and to resume work and production in an orderly manner so as to coordinate epidemic control and economic growth, according to a meeting of the group held Monday.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over the meeting.





In the face of the challenges posed by the spread of the disease overseas, China will enhance international cooperation, noted the meeting, adding that implementing epidemic prevention measures at borders is conducive to the orderly and safe flow of people between countries.





Inbound travellers who are confirmed or suspected of being infected with the virus or are close contacts will be checked, treated and quarantined according to relevant rules, said the meeting, noting the particular importance for ports with high numbers of entries and exits such as Beijing to work meticulously on epidemic prevention.





China will also work with relevant countries to suspend or reduce the two-way flow of personnel such as students studying abroad. Guidance and assistance will be provided to Chinese citizens in other countries.





The meeting also warned against practices of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism in epidemic prevention and control, promising incentives for officials with outstanding performances.





It noted that epidemic prevention and control in the country has continued to improve, especially in the epicentre city of Wuhan where the rapid rise of the epidemic has been contained.





Efforts should be continued to expand positive signs and take differentiated and precise prevention and control measures to prevent a rebound of the epidemic, according to the meeting.




