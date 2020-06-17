Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon awarded UN medal

Chinese peacekeepers in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) received a UN medal on this week for their contribution to keeping peace in southern Lebanon.

A medal-awarding ceremony was held at the Chinese troops' camp in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon, with the attendance of Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UNIFIL Stefano Del Col, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian, representatives of the Lebanese armed forces and fellow peacekeepers.

"The Medal of Honor you will be awarded today will be a commendation for your contribution to the mission area and will also be a precious memory of your work in this beautiful land," Del Col said at the ceremony.

Del Col praised the Chinese peacekeepers for their efforts in clearing a mine area of about 9,000 square meters while destroying 1,577 mines and another 997 mines found by the Cambodian Mine Clearance Teams.

"The clearance area and the number of mines have created the largest batch in UNIFIL, and you have always maintained a record of zero casualties. This is a very great achievement," Del Col said.