Malaysian PM Muhyiddin unveils cabinet lineup

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled his cabinet lineup on Monday, one week after assuming the office. Muhyiddin did not name a deputy prime minister but nominated for "senior ministers" who would assist him in the administration, he said in a televised speech at the Prime Minister's Office. "The senior ministers will help me run my duties as prime minister including chairing cabinet meeting during my absence in the country. With these senior ministers, there is no current need for a Deputy Prime Minister to be appointed," he said. The four senior ministers include International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof and Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who come from the main component parties of Muhyiddin's new alliance. Muhyiddin said it was important that a cabinet be named quickly to ensure that critical areas such as health, security and economic affairs would be handled with greater focus after the country had experienced a period without a government.

"I realise that in a state of uncertainty, you are very much looking to the government to help find a solution to all problems you face. So, it is my responsibility as prime minister to form a cabinet that will solve the people's problems and will help our country move towards greater success," he said.

The new lineup includes more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers, who will be sworn in on Tuesday.

A former deputy prime minister, the 72-year-old Muhyiddin was sworn in on March 1 after former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned on Feb. 24, triggering the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Muhyiddin's name had been proposed by a bloc of political parties that included former ruling party United Malays National Organization (UMNO), and was appointed for the job by Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.