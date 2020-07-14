No return to 'old normal' for foreseeable future: WHO

There will be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and too many countries are still headed in the wrong direction, the chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday.

"The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a regular briefing on Monday.

He noted that mixed messages from leaders are undermining trust, which is the most critical ingredient of any response, while the only aim of the virus is to find people to infect.

Things are going to "get worse and worse and worse," he warned unless governments communicate clearly with their citizens and roll out a comprehensive strategy focused on suppressing transmission and saving lives, while populations follow the basic public health principles of physical distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, coughing etiquette and staying home when sick.

Covid-19 has been gaining its momentum lately. According to the WHO chief, Sunday saw a record of 230,000 cases reported to WHO, of which almost 80 percent were from just 10 countries and about half from just two countries.