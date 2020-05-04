President Xi Jinping extends greetings to young Chinese ahead of Youth Day

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young Chinese to hold firm convictions, stick to the people's stance and develop genuine skills to devote themselves to the cause of building a great country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement on Sunday when sending greetings to young people across the country ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4.

Facing the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, young Chinese of all ethnic groups have actively responded to the Party's call and participated in the all-out people's war against the epidemic, said Xi.





Undaunted by hardships and dangers, they have charged ahead and dedicated themselves to serving the country, showing a high sense of responsibility and winning high praise from the Party and the people, Xi noted.





"I'm very proud of you," said Xi.





Dong Jiyou (2nd L), a 31-year-old village official of Jinhua Village, helps villagers clean a river in Xiaopingshan Township of Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by: Xinhua/Cao Yiming