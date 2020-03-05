UN agency postpones high-level ministerial conference due to COVID-19 concerns

ADDIS ABABA - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) on Wednesday disclosed the postponement of a high-level ministerial conference, which was scheduled to be held later this month in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, due to concerns pertaining to the COVID-19.

The Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which was slated to be held from March 18 to 24 in Addis Ababa as part of the 53rd session of the Economic Commission for Africa, was postponed amid growing mounting global concerns regarding to the spread of the COVID-19, the ECA announced in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The ECA also disclosed that in addition to the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, it will also "postpone all public meetings" due to fears emanating from the spread of coronavirus.

"Following global health concerns pertaining to the COVID-19 coronavirus and the need for added vigilance, upon consultation with partners, the ECA will postpone all public meetings until further notice," an ECA statement read.

"These include the 2020 Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. ECA will reach out to ministers to discuss member states preparedness," the ECA announced.