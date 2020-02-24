To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAIRO - Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang has hailed the growing Egyptian "voices of support" for China's fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Speaking at a press conference in Cairo on Feb. 20, the ambassador said China has attached great importance to international health cooperation since the virus outbreak.

"In accordance with the principle of openness and transparency, China has timely informed all parties of the outbreak, shared the gene sequence of the virus, and worked closely with the World Health Organization (WHO)," he told reporters.

During a press conference in Cairo on Feb. 19, officials of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean highly appreciated China's efforts to fight the epidemic, Liao added.

Currently, according to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases outside China is less than 1 percent of the total number of confirmed cases. China has effectively prevented the spread of the epidemic worldwide, and made great efforts for global public health security, the ambassador said, adding that "China is not fighting alone."