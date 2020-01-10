Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre L) and Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau (centre R) sign documents during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 6, 2020. / AFP / POOL / Mark Schiefelbein

China and Kiribati have conducted various exchanges in various areas and at different levels with profitable results, since the resumption of diplomatic ties. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that by continuing diplomatic ties with China, Kiribati's President Taneti Mamau and his country are on the right side of history. Xi made the declaration at the Great People's Hall in Beijing during talks with Mamau.

Based on the one-China policy, China and Kiribati continued their diplomatic relations in September 2019, opening a new chapter on bilateral ties. Facts have shown that restoring diplomatic ties is beneficial to both nations, and bilateral ties have strong prospects, Xi said.

Calling Mamau's visit to China "an important milestone in relations between China and Kiribati," China is ready to work with the Pacific island countries to develop bilateral ties to a new level.

Xi called on both countries to broaden their mutual political understanding, saying that China has always maintained that all countries, whether large or small, should be equal and that all countries should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

Both countries should expand their pragmatic cooperation by seeking synergy with Kiribati's development plans from the Belt and Road Initiative.