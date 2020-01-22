File: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rattled by an 18th-month trade war, US President Donald Trump’s interim trade deal with China recently announced the raised prospect of a return to normality for technology companies. However, according to experts, the situation does little to resolve the underlying tensions around the technology that has affected both countries.

With technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and wireless communications becoming increasingly vital, from national security to economic growth, tensions between the US and China have created a full-fledged tech cold-war. However, after agreeing to put a halt on tariffs, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reassured international observers that they were instead moving closer to resolving their trade dispute.

According to the chairman of Boston Consulting Group, further frictions are to be expected. Hans-Paul Burkner stated that despite trade negotiations taking place between economic superpowers, competing ambitions for technological dominance will remain a major sticking point.

A divide that could result in technologies, such as the internet being governed by separate institutions, including regulations that are based on the jurisdiction from which they are provided.