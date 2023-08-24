BRICS: A vital catalyst for SA small businesses

By Jacqued Sibomana In an era marked by globalisation and interconnected economies, South Africa's small businesses are finding unprecedented opportunities for growth and expansion through their involvement with BRICS.

As the founder of Kuba Technologies, an ecosystem builder committed to digitising and supporting small business owners, I strongly believe that BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is a vital catalyst for the prosperity of South African small businesses. This alliance offers a multitude of benefits that can transform the landscape for these budding entrepreneurs. These are: 1. Access to Diverse Markets: One of the most significant advantages of South Africa's participation in BRICS is access to a combined market of over 3.6 billion people. The BRICS countries represent a wide spectrum of consumer preferences and demands. For small businesses like those we support at Kuba Technologies, this is an extraordinary opportunity to diversify their customer base and explore new markets for their products and services. 2. Enhanced Trade Opportunities: BRICS facilitates trade agreements and partnerships among its member countries. This means reduced trade barriers, lower tariffs, and streamlined customs procedures. For South African small businesses, this translates into easier access to international markets, reducing the cost of doing business globally.

3. Technology Transfer and Innovation: BRICS nations are known for their robust technological ecosystems. Collaboration within BRICS encourages technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and innovation exchanges. Small businesses can tap into this wealth of knowledge and resources to digitise their operations, improve efficiency, and stay competitive in an ever-evolving global economy. 4. Investment and Funding: BRICS nations often establish funding mechanisms to support entrepreneurship and small businesses. Access to such funding can be a game-changer for start-ups and SMEs in South Africa, providing the financial boost they need to scale their operations and expand their reach. 5. Cultural Exchange and Networking: BRICS fosters cultural exchanges and business networking opportunities. These interactions allow South African small business owners to build relationships with counterparts from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to learn, adapt, and grow in a multicultural business environment.

6. Resilience Through Diversity: In times of economic uncertainty or global disruptions, the diversity of BRICS partners can act as a buffer for South African businesses. By diversifying their trade partners, small businesses can reduce their dependency on any single market, making them more resilient in the face of economic challenges. 7. A Platform for Advocacy: BRICS provides South Africa with a platform to advocate for the interests and concerns of its small businesses on a global stage. Collective strength can lead to more favourable trade policies, ensuring that the unique needs of South African entrepreneurs are taken into account. In conclusion, the BRICS alliance offers a plethora of benefits for South African small businesses. It provides access to new markets, technological advancements, funding opportunities, and a platform for global advocacy.